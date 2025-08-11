🧪 Major système Bugfix :
- Hospital menu
- Lab menu
🛠️ Bugfix:
- Particle generators attached to the zombie are now properly deleted upon death or sacrifice.
- Interactions are now blocked when the camera is grabbed with the "Grab Camera" key.
✨ Added following suggestion:
- Error sound when the build is not possible but the player clicks anyway.
Bêta version [0.0.16]
