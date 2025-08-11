 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19558087
Update notes via Steam Community
🧪 Major système Bugfix :
- Hospital menu
- Lab menu

🛠️ Bugfix:
- Particle generators attached to the zombie are now properly deleted upon death or sacrifice.
- Interactions are now blocked when the camera is grabbed with the "Grab Camera" key.

✨ Added following suggestion:
- Error sound when the build is not possible but the player clicks anyway.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
