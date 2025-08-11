Major Features:

New Game Mode 'Score Attack'

Introducing a new game mode where players battle to earn points, which are rewarded for various combative actions. Acquire the most points over the course of the game to be declared the winner, in a mode where aggressive gameplay is necessary to win

Gameplay HUD Redesign

The gameplay HUD has been redesigned to both visually improve and more coherently display the information it presents, while also now featuring game mode specific visual additions to represent what numerical value the display is tracking

New Character Data Menu

From this update you can now personalise your gameplay experience by customising your control scheme. Feature available for both Controller & Keyboard, and accessible from the game settings menu

General Gameplay Updates:

· AI Difficulty Options: The difficulty scaling of AI opponents can now be set between easy, medium & hard, with each option adjusting their reaction times to combative actions

· Hovering platforms will now react to players jumping on them by momentarily dropping in altitude

· The boost/jump platforms are now animated with a rotating fan

· New particle wind effect for the boost/jump platforms

· In the 'King of the Crowntain' Game mode, being the cause of the player holding the crowntain to go out of bounds, either by regular or special attack, will now be classed as that player stealing the crowntain

· Improved the effectiveness of Marie’s special ability

· Changed the default number of AI opponents to now be 2 instead of the previous 0

· Updated map icon for ‘Fuji Free Climb’

Map Updates:

Fuji Free Climb

· Visual overhaul of the ‘Fuji Free Climb’ map with an updated colour pallet and fully polished assets

Bug Fixes:

· Fixed the bug that had previously made the ability to drop through platforms inconsistent

· Fixed a bug with the 'King of the Crowntain' game mode which caused the crowntain to be lost from the game if the player holding it disconnected. Now the crowntain will be automatically reassigned to another player if the player holding it disconnects