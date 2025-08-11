A small hotfix before the release of the next update
- Fixed a bug that causes the Guardian to block jumps.;
- Fixed the issue of taking two objects in hand;
- Fixed a bug with reusing a drunk potion.;
- Fixed an error that causes the "Sale" item to disappear from the NPC;
- Changed the formula for calculating damage when falling;
- Fixed the issue of setting a zero price when crafting potions.;
- Fixed a bug that allows you to rest with the Keeper;
- Fixed the issue of duplicating items between chests.;
- Fixed the issue of not being able to take items from the chest.;
- Fixed a bug that causes information about the ring to be forcibly displayed if it is placed in the character's slot.;
- Fixed an error in setting the characteristics of Wyverns.;
- Adjusted descriptions of quests and items;
- When weak, the player deals half the damage.;
- Added character states "Cursed", "Paralyzed", "Petrified";
- Added a setting for disabling forced profile saving;
- Fixed the selection of the next character.
