A small hotfix before the release of the next update

- Fixed a bug that causes the Guardian to block jumps.;

- Fixed the issue of taking two objects in hand;

- Fixed a bug with reusing a drunk potion.;

- Fixed an error that causes the "Sale" item to disappear from the NPC;

- Changed the formula for calculating damage when falling;

- Fixed the issue of setting a zero price when crafting potions.;

- Fixed a bug that allows you to rest with the Keeper;

- Fixed the issue of duplicating items between chests.;

- Fixed the issue of not being able to take items from the chest.;

- Fixed a bug that causes information about the ring to be forcibly displayed if it is placed in the character's slot.;

- Fixed an error in setting the characteristics of Wyverns.;

- Adjusted descriptions of quests and items;

- When weak, the player deals half the damage.;

- Added character states "Cursed", "Paralyzed", "Petrified";

- Added a setting for disabling forced profile saving;

- Fixed the selection of the next character.