This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

As we get closer to wrapping up the game's endings, we're continuing to revisit and touch-up existing content. The subject of our focus this time is Izzy- she's getting 2 additional animated, full-screen CGs! These replace her sprite animations in the story mode hangouts- though of course her sprite animations can still be obtained in sandbox mode.

We've also wanted to work on adding more sauce to the game overall. Style, polish, presentation, juice. Thus the Saucy Devil update- adding new content for everyone's favorite Imp, while also improving the game's overall feel.

STORY:



NEW EVENT CONTENT: We've added 2 new dialogue scenes with Celeste on days 3 and 5 to help ease into her potential "corruption" so it doesn't come as such a swing when/if it happens.

We've also added a warning event that will play if you've triggered the "slutmode" conditions- but said event will also give you an option to disable her corrupted route if you don't want to see the NTR variants of the latter day events. This means you can get your dick wet as much as you want with Percy early on while still doing a (mostly) pure route. This won't be entirely consequence free as we will have it still affect the ending you get- but we hope it gives players more options when it comes to the kind of content they get to see without feeling like they are being railroaded too hard down the NTR route.

ART & ANIMATION:

4 NEW FULLSCREEN SEX CGs: Many include variants, most are animated!

CUMMING CG ANIMATIONS: Many of the full-screen CGs now include a "cumming" and "rest" variant!

ANIMATION UPDATES: Full screen CGs that were previously stills have now been given animations!

AUDIO:

ADDITIONAL VOICE ACTING: We finally managed to implement a bunch of the new voice acting that we've been working on! Expect some minor patches/hotfixes throughout the upcoming week as we continue to drop in and fill out lines. As of this update, most scenes up through Day 5 are voiced. Once we implement everything in the next couple of weeks, everything up until the end of Day 7 will be voiced.

NEW MUSIC: We've added many new music tracks to the game, which should add some much needed variety and style to existing scenes. Mainly, lots of new tracks are used for the animated sex scenes, which should hopefully help build the mood for those scenes even more!

NEW SFX: We've gone and added/updated SFX for almost every UI interaction in the game- we hope this helps add some much needed "feedback" to player interactions and helps make everything feel meatier.

To top it off, Dungeon Tavern will be discounted for the next week! If you were on the fence, or wanted to get the game for a friend, now is the time to do it! The other titles in the TinyHat adult games label will also be discounted, so go check those out too!