Version 6.2 is now available on the live branch.

This version includes evening events for playable day 6, Wednesday, which close out the day.

Version 7 will start with updates to the Ren'Py game engine. Depending on issues encountered and testing required, there could be several beta updates dedicated to this upgrade.

I've previously mentioned that the upgrade will enable Steam achievements, but there are other important reasons for updating the game engine:

Long-term support and compatibility: Ren'Py 7 uses Python 2, which is no longer supported and may develop issues as operating systems continue to update.

Security: Ren'Py 8 fixes a vulnerability in the Ren'Py 7 save system that could allow a malicious save file to execute code.

Performance and quality-of-life improvements: Faster script execution, more efficient memory use, and smoother gameplay for larger projects.

Improved audio/video handling: Better support for modern codecs and formats, reducing playback issues on newer devices.

Rendering upgrades: Support for high-DPI scaling, improved font rendering, and cleaner visual effects on modern GPUs and high-DPI displays.

There is one small downside to upgrading: Ren'Py 8 is 64-bit only, which means it won't run on older 32-bit systems. For most players, this won't be an issue, since nearly all modern computers are 64-bit.