11 August 2025 Build 19557900 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Implemented minor engine refinements and updated benchmarking for MT/ST configurations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2802081
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2802082
Windows 32-bitEnglish Depot 2802083
