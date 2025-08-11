 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19557878 Edited 11 August 2025 – 19:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
⛏️ New Resource: Stone
・Stone can now be mined (and sold)! Find the pickaxe outside the house. Craftable tools coming soon.

🎴 Card & UI Improvements
・Artwork for card けんどう redone + Cut and Mine UI polished.

💥 Battle
・Critical Hit pop-up lasts longer + added character shadow.
・Now displays current+max HP & MP in battle, perfect for timing heals and mana use.

📚 JLPT N4 Quizzes
・Some fresh quizzes to help you level up your Japanese skills.

Note: I’ve been working hard on a new map, monsters, cards, and quizzes for a major update coming soon.

Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome!
またね！
Light :>

