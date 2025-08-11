⛏️ New Resource: Stone

・Stone can now be mined (and sold)! Find the pickaxe outside the house. Craftable tools coming soon.



🎴 Card & UI Improvements

・Artwork for card けんどう redone + Cut and Mine UI polished.



💥 Battle

・Critical Hit pop-up lasts longer + added character shadow.

・Now displays current+max HP & MP in battle, perfect for timing heals and mana use.



📚 JLPT N4 Quizzes

・Some fresh quizzes to help you level up your Japanese skills.



Note: I’ve been working hard on a new map, monsters, cards, and quizzes for a major update coming soon.



Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome!

またね！

Light :>