⛏️ New Resource: Stone
・Stone can now be mined (and sold)! Find the pickaxe outside the house. Craftable tools coming soon.
🎴 Card & UI Improvements
・Artwork for card けんどう redone + Cut and Mine UI polished.
💥 Battle
・Critical Hit pop-up lasts longer + added character shadow.
・Now displays current+max HP & MP in battle, perfect for timing heals and mana use.
📚 JLPT N4 Quizzes
・Some fresh quizzes to help you level up your Japanese skills.
Note: I’ve been working hard on a new map, monsters, cards, and quizzes for a major update coming soon.
Thanks for playing! Feedback is always welcome!
またね！
Light :>
