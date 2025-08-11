When I said the last industry update was the last, I was very wrong. So here is another one.

Global Electricity

Electricity is now a global commodity. It is produced by power plant industries and consumed by cities and certain high electricity-demanding industries.

It can't be transported or stored in any way (yet), and immediate electricity production must meet power demand. This will also serve to better utilize other types of power plants in the future. To demonstrate this, BioPlant, producing electricity from biomass, has been added as an alternative to a coal power plant.

All locations producing or consuming electricity can be found in a new World Window UI tab. Industries requiring electricity currently are:

Aluminum Smelter

Silicon Smelter

Electric Arc Furnace

City Passenger Production

City passenger production is now handled in a similar way to industry production. Default passenger production hovers around 50% and increases with City Growth.

Delivering cargo to towns produces more passengers, delivering those passengers produces even more passengers, and the whole production chain comes full circle.

City Growth is based on the number of requirements each city has. Small village doesn't need electricity, town needs local public transport, and large city will have more commercial demand. This means that a larger city can grow faster than a small village, but it will be harder to keep up with its demand.

City UI also has a new tab to list all commercial buildings, what cargo they accept, their stock and consumption. Hovering over commercial building also shows current stock for easier access.

Final Industry Changes

New Cargo

Textile

Biowaste

New Industry

Clothing Factory

Feed Mill

BioPlant

New Textile cargo has been added as an intermediate step. It is produced in previous Textile Mill and consumed in new Clothing Factory, Pharmaceutical Lab and high-level Furniture Factory.

Animal Feed has been split into a separate cargo, and byproduct from agricultural production has been changed to Biowaste. Animal Feed is now produced by new Feed Mill industry, because having Grain as direct supply to animal farms was a bit too easy.

Fixes

Fixed primary industry level increase.

Fixed optional cargo text when placing a station.

Fixed error during generation of one of the house buildings, potentially leading to a crash.

Fixed deleting a city from editor causing issues.