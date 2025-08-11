The Lunar Ascent: Your Journey Home Awaits



Get ready, astronauts! Our most significant update yet is now live with The Lunar Ascent—a brand-new mission that puts you in the pilot's seat for the most critical part of the Apollo journey: returning home.

Step back into the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) and re-experience the final, heart-pounding minutes on the lunar surface. Feel the adrenaline as you perform your final checks and ignite the ascent engine. This is more than a mission; it's a chance to relive humanity's incredible triumph of lifting off from another world and beginning the long journey back to Earth.



For those of you who experienced jittering issues, we've heard your feedback and have introduced critical optimizations to stabilize the experience, especially for those with high-end headsets. For optimal performance and to fully appreciate the visual enhancements, we highly recommend running the experience on a system that meets the recommended specifications.

We can't wait for you to experience this monumental moment in space history. Your journey home awaits.



But that's not all! We have implemented a host of improvements and graphical enhancements to make your journey even more immersive. We've resolved a series of gameplay bugs to ensure a smoother, more realistic experience from liftoff to splashdown.

