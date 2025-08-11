Hi everyone,

This patch introduces a major overhaul of the controls and interaction system. As many of you have experienced, interacting with objects in Magic Inn could feel finicky, unstable, and unpleasant. This update aims to resolve those issues.

Combined with the previous patch’s camera improvements, the game should now feel smoother, more intuitive to control, and more reliable. It might not be perfect yet, and I will continue refining it. Please let me know if the controls still feel awkward—your feedback would be a tremendous help!

Tomorrow, my focus will finally return to adding Steam Deck support, implementing Steam Cloud saves, and of course, addressing more reported bugs.

Summary of Changes: