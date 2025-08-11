Hi everyone,
This patch introduces a major overhaul of the controls and interaction system. As many of you have experienced, interacting with objects in Magic Inn could feel finicky, unstable, and unpleasant. This update aims to resolve those issues.
Combined with the previous patch’s camera improvements, the game should now feel smoother, more intuitive to control, and more reliable. It might not be perfect yet, and I will continue refining it. Please let me know if the controls still feel awkward—your feedback would be a tremendous help!
Tomorrow, my focus will finally return to adding Steam Deck support, implementing Steam Cloud saves, and of course, addressing more reported bugs.
Summary of Changes:
Improvement: Completely overhauled the interaction system to replace janky controls and unintuitive object interactions with a smoother, more responsive experience.
Camera Improvement: Players can now aim higher with the camera.
Improvement: For interactions that require holding a key, the game now displays a “hold” instruction.
Improvement: Cleaning or crafting actions will now automatically stop once completed.
Bug Fix: Sleeping early no longer causes players to skip important end-of-day events and miss story progression tasks. These events will now be scheduled for the next day.
Bug Fix: Sprinting now begins when the Shift key is pressed, not when it is released.
Bug Fix: Fixed the functionality of the Convince card.
Controller Fix: Resolved an issue where the game would keep swapping control mappings between PC and controller.
Changed files in this update