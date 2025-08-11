 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19557709 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added some small features and fixed some small bugs, old save files may not work, sorry for any inconvenience.

** diamond error fixed
** cheat mode implemented (warning cheat modes are saved to the game file and cant be removed also steam achievements cant be obtained while in cheat mode, cheat mode cannot be turned off until you start a new game).
** Cheat mode wont be given out it must be discovered'

Changed files in this update

Depot 3690981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link