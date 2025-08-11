Small Bug fixes and implanted hidden cheat mode...
Update notes via Steam Community
Added some small features and fixed some small bugs, old save files may not work, sorry for any inconvenience.
** diamond error fixed
** cheat mode implemented (warning cheat modes are saved to the game file and cant be removed also steam achievements cant be obtained while in cheat mode, cheat mode cannot be turned off until you start a new game).
** Cheat mode wont be given out it must be discovered'
