 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 THE FINALS Monster Hunter Wilds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19557701 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Camera now follows target.

  • You can now see the remaining seconds of the In Combat timer.

  • Trees and bushes are now animated.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1929991
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1929992
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1929993
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1929994
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link