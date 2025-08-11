In our fifth major update, we've made some big changes to give you more options as you rebuild the world, implement more satisfying combat and lay the groundwork for the Shadows of the Past campaign.

Zombies & Combat

We've adjusted Zombie awakenings to be more predictable, now based on your actions and how much attention you've brought to your settlement. Settlement size and weather also factor in, so keep an eye out!

Fighters will now consume resources when in unclaimed zones, are stronger when taunting, and the Reinforce ability is always available.



Morale - Celebrations

To reward keeping your Morale high, we've added Celebrations. You'll get a gift of Stamina and a reduction of Impatience (based on Settlement Size). The happier your people are, the more likely they'll celebrate.

High morale now also improves your Population Growth and Fighter Strength.

Population

Once you get to higher populations, Demands will be more reasonable, baseline population growth speed will be reduced, and Morale will have a greater impact on Population Growth.

Changelog

New Features

Added Celebration mechanic. Chance to get Celebration bubbles when morale >100% (capped by population)

Added Zombie Awareness mechanic. Increased by claim/soldier movement as well as Settlement activity and Weather. Makes zombies more likely to wake and makes zombies join existing fights more quickly. Zombies attacking into an existing fight will make things worse

Added Gluttons expedition modifier

Added Stretched Supply Chains expedition modifier

Added High Maintenance expedition modifier

Added Warrior Ethos expedition modifier

Balance Changes

Population 6 onwards: Population demands made more reasonable

Population 6 onwards: Baseline Population Growth Speed reduced

Population 6 onwards: Morale has a greater impact on Population Growth

+Population Trait boosted

+Morale Trait boosted

Fighters now consume Water, Food, and Fuel when in unclaimed areas.

Shrine service - now needed 1 population later. Going from 10 to 11 population will no longer result in such a big morale drop

Increased impact of Reanimation modifier

Reduced randomness of Reanimation

Quality of Life

Updated building action logic to always remain above Storage and Scavenge actions.

Improved Leader Bubbles artwork

Improved Enemy Warning Icon artwork

Fighters will prepare for battle when taunting - boosting their strength

Fighters will try to be quiet when moving near zombies (but will move slower). Typically a fighter will never wake up a group of zombies if this is your first time in contact with them.

A fighter retreating now results in a lingering combat penalty for a while in that area (other fighters are scared to go there)

Reinforce is now introduced in level 5, and available at game start after that. Taunt and Reinforce actions are now available in early campaign missions if their introduction levels (Level 4 and level 5) have been beaten.

Zombies attacking into an existing fight will make things worse

Festivals now boost population growth speed

Research and Soldier training now faster with higher populations

Bug Fixes

Fixes for Morale icons

Fixed a variety of visual issues with map bubbles.

Fixed an issue where Rain may not start after a Drought

Fixed an issue where Goals could have too high a threshold in Expeditions

Fixed bug where zombies would keep moving to different area if fighter attacking them

Fixed bug where zombies might be killed too quickly when entering an area

Fixed an issue with Goal target thresholds

What's Next?

We're making progress on a brand new campaign: Shadows of the Past: New levels, new zombie mechanics and a new tech level! Not to mention find out what happens next in the Abandoned Kingdom.