Added:
- "Middle age" in tech window
- builds: castle wall, castle tower
- cannon
- nature disaster
- new maps
- additional settings fro start game
Fixed:
- enemies can attack constructions with units inside
- UI construction mode change by mouse scroll now
- UI construction: driver unit exit isnt correct
- enemies can build camps
- time attack for units, towers
- error when player selected ddestroyed unit
- error when player repair builds
- unit couldnt repair constructions
- multiple units couldnt defend differetn objects
- error after load save with tower with contsins unit inside
- multiple units couldnt search food
- movement wheels for constructions
