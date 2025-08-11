Added:

- "Middle age" in tech window

- builds: castle wall, castle tower

- cannon

- nature disaster

- new maps

- additional settings fro start game

Fixed:

- enemies can attack constructions with units inside

- UI construction mode change by mouse scroll now

- UI construction: driver unit exit isnt correct

- enemies can build camps

- time attack for units, towers

- error when player selected ddestroyed unit

- error when player repair builds

- unit couldnt repair constructions

- multiple units couldnt defend differetn objects

- error after load save with tower with contsins unit inside

- multiple units couldnt search food

- movement wheels for constructions