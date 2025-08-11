🧙♂️ Early Access Patch Notes 0.5.198
Dear Wizards,
It's time for the first content update of the Early Access. New final boss is waiting for you on Nightmare and Hell difficulty levels. We have also improved visuals of spells!
✅ Added:
- [Bosses] Added a new final boss on the Nightmare (third) difficulty level.
- [Spells] Added 3 new spells.
- [Camera / Visibility] Added new camera mode "Player always in the Center" which is a new default camera mode. Thanks to setting this in the accessibility settings, wizard will always be in the center of camera and thus he will be way easier to notice. Your current settings have not been changed to avoid confusion after loading the patch. We strongly recommend to test it for yourself!
- [Spells Merging] After failing to merge spells, you now gain extra 5% success chance for each lost spell until your next successful merge. After successfully merging spells, the extra chance is reset.
- [QOL] Added short time slow effect after getting hit to make it more clear.
🔄 Changed:
- [Spells] Now all spells are pixelated so they both look better and have a better performance!
- [Rooms] Reduced number of enemies spawning in small closed rooms. There should be now up to 4 enemies spawning in them at once. Before it was possible to spawn up to 7 enemies which was ridiculous and unfair in some locations.
- [Enemies] Reduced Necromancer's life steal by 33%
- [Meta Progression] Reworked Lich Power upgrade. Instead of regenerating 1 HP every [10 / 9 / ... / 3] seconds, it now regenerates 1 HP every [3 / 3 / 2 / 2 / 1 / 1] seconds, but can regenerate only up to [20% / 22% / 24% / 26% / 28% / 30%] instead of up to 100%. So it will regenerate HP faster, but with lower % max health limit.
- [QOL] Renamed "Exit" to "Save & Exit" in the pause menu so all of you will know that the game automatically saves when you exit during a run.
⚙️ Fixed:
- [Enemies] Fixed a bug where Goblin Assassin and Void Worm could get permanently stuck in their reappear animations which was making them forever immortal.
Make sure to check out our official Discord server to discuss anything you want and give your suggestions!
https://discord.gg/vEtTJpqnwN
P.S. If you have just 5 minutes of free time, please write a review about our game. It will cost you nothing and will help us greatly! 💜
Stay tuned for the next updates!
