Greetings, Raiders!

Got another bigger update for you all. As we promised, we're bringing more enemy AI improvements, to try and address some of the issues since the last few updates.

The current state of the enemy AI and game difficulty is still not where we'd like it to be, so there will be more changes made in the future based on community feedback. It has proven to be quite a challenge to try and hammer the spaghetti of the AI code into shape, so we really need the feedback on how everything feels now. Please let us know!

Changelog

Update size: 1.7 GB

Added a minor loading optimization.

Large bushes can now be driven over and destroyed.

Disabled new players being able to join while on the ready-up screen.

Fixed a memory leak produced by environmental effects not being cleaned up.

Fixed multiple players falling out of a map resulting in endless falling for all involved.

Fixed a potential crash related to supply drops.

Fixed an active interaction being completed by another player resulting in the interaction text being stuck on the screen.

Fixed failed interactions for clients resulting in crashes or carry items getting removed.

Fixed bug where daily bounties would not complete for clients.

Fixed daily bounties often repeating the same level twice in a row.

The 'grenades from ammo' challenge card effect now factors in your grenade count when blocking/picking up ammo.

Fixed some props not being set to dynamic slot when swapping to a dynamic state. (This could cause some objects to be seen as something you can jump on incorrectly)

Fixed vehicle engine sounds playing twice.

Enemies and Team AI

Added spawn cooldowns to special enemies. This may be bypassed based on game intensity.

Adjusted assault spawn groups.

Added support enemy groups that don't directly rush the player.

Added callouts to enemies when they push a player.

Adjusted enemy spawn rates.

Adjusted enemy tactics to charge and target players more consistently.

Adjusted enemy group pathing to be more consistent.

Adjusted assault ending conditions to check for enemies killed rather then enemies spawned, to prevent early assault termination when enemies naturally despawn.

Simplified many needlessly complex enemy group decision making.

Overhauled enemy update intervals to be more consistent.

Removed high drama values being able to skip the assault anticipations.

Removed a bunch of redundant assault logic.

Fixed officer spawn groups not spawning correctly.

Fixed player counts not being correctly evaluated for scaled assault logic.

Fixed enemies sometimes getting stuck if they cant navigate to a player.

Fixed assault fades lasting longer then intended.

Fixed Team AI locations sometimes not updating properly, causing most enemies to pile up in one place.

Fixed Team AI always teleporting to the closest player instead of the player they are following.

Fixed spawned enemies not being assigned their logic until the next update tick.

Fixed the behavior for enemies picking new targets being inconsistent.

Fixed enemies standing around for too long after reaching a target destination.

Levels

Fixed small miscellaneous details (brushes) not appearing on some levels.

Fixed a shiny weird puddle used in multiple levels.

Fixed Berlin missions not using the correct assault logic.

London Calling (Operation Clear Skies 3/5) Moved some fuel cans avoid being blocked by vehicle collision.

Camp Fixed a weapon table having contour distance set to unlimited.



Gold Diggers Fixed AI having difficulties with the concept of ladders on the train side of the pit. Fixed the wrong alarm announcement playing.

Trainwreck Added more enemy navigation links to prevent them getting stuck behind trains.



Countdown Fixed spawn rates being too low during the cart pushing section. Fixed a spot where enemies could shoot through walls. Fixed a stuck spot at the rewiring door.



Blinding Heimdall Fixed an out of bounds spot.



Full Stop Fixed an out of bounds spot.



Strongpoint Fixed several out of bounds spots. Fixed a stuck spot.



Gold Rush Removed a some scripted enemy defend positions to reduce enemy spam.

Extraction Removed a some scripted enemy defend positions to reduce enemy spam.



Tiger Trap Removed a some scripted enemy defend positions to reduce enemy spam.



Trainwreck Added more navigation links to prevent enemies getting stuck in certain places.



Weapons

Fixed reloads being cancelled after throwing a loot item.

Fixed weapons double shooting when holding the fire button while picking up a loot item.

Fixed most grenades accidentally having collision in third and first person models.

Fixed a potential crash related to thrown equipment.

Parabellum P08 Added the "Gold Sabre" skin (Rare rarity).



Mod users; Please check for broken mods!

If your game is not launching and you may have outdated or incompatible mods installed, please be sure to completely uninstall mods if you are having immediate issues!

In your RAID World War II directory remove IPHLPAPI.dll or WSOCK32.dll files by hand, as verifying game cache will not remove these files.