1.0 Launch is LIVE!

Zone 3 Is LIVE!

Our Largest Ever Content Update

Over 20 new enemies, with a huge range of abilities



Two unique mini-bosses to survive and outsmart



A special large-scale boss battle that is our toughest yet



New synergy system with 40+ options to enhance your builds



Two new elements to harness - psionic and plasma!



New Zone 3 environment with a bio-organic feel



Several new weapons - two exotic, one melee



New story lines, lore logs, and much more



9 New Missions to Conquer

Get Out of My Head



Legion



Killing Time



Uniform Chaos III



Spearhead



Triggerline



Harbinger



The Long Haul



Crossfire



Major Improvements in All Areas

New original soundtrack for Zones 1, 2, and 3



New avatar and title systems for player profile



Six new perk families to spice up your build



Voice chat for co-op and other improvements



New audio localization in Chinese and Japanese



Codex to track lifetime statistics (Databank)



Lore log console and expanded glossary screen



Achieved official verified status on Steam Deck



Gamepad support for text chat, fabricator, weapon select



Co-op join codes are now shorter and easier to use



Various performance improvements and fixes



Reticle customization and quality of life changes



Unique avatar and title given to Early Access players



Operative Pack, OST, Deluxe Edition Now Available

The Operative Pack DLC has some awesome new cosmetic content to up your style



Includes Void King weapon skins and suit, lounge with jukebox, golden name, and more



Great if you want to bling out a bit, no gameplay influence



20% off now, and for next 2 weeks!





The OST (Original Sound Track) DLC has 15 new original songs for the game



Includes the full set of audio files that you can listen to and enjoy anytime



All original music will also be in-game, to help amplify your experience



20% off now, and for next 2 weeks!





The Deluxe Edition includes the Base Game, Operative Pack, and OST



Will be a complete-the-set bundle, with a 10% bundle discount available



Even if you already purchased the base game, you can still receive the bundle discount



Deluxe Edition will be given for free to anyone who made a purchase in Starsiege: Deadzone



We partnered with Steam to set up automatic gifting, similar to how it worked for the base game



20% Off Launch Discount is LIVE!

20% discount is on the Deadzone: Rogue game, Operative Pack, OST, and Deluxe Edition



This discount runs from August 11 at 17:00 UTC to August 25 at 17:00 UTC



If you're a new player, this is a great time to pick the game up!



Twitch drops and official new release trailer go live today



Thank You for this Opportunity

Updates Based on Yesterday's Feedback

Fixes

Fixed an issue where joining co-op players were not getting mission and reward progress from beating the mission



Fixed an issue where skins equipped from the end of mission screen would not properly equip



Fixed an issue where the Codex would sometimes displaying bots the player hasn't killed yet



Fixed an issue where the Zone 3 completion screen would show rooms 31/32 were showing as incomplete



Fixed an issue with the Siphon preview mesh



Fixed an issue where the "one away" highlight for synergies would appear in the Equipment UI



Fixed an issue where the waypoint in Brain boss between phases was between the bridges.



Balance

Adjusted Zone 3 Story scaling to be easier



Increased Admiral base health from 10k to 12k



Added additional cover to several early rooms



Added some boxes to hole in sector 6 so it is easier to escape



Weapons

Exotic weapons only appear at Epic rarity outside of their requirement mission.



Updated icons for the Magnum pistol, Burst Pistol, and Pulse Pistol.



General

Added a legacy fabricator option



Improved audio triggers in the Epilogue



Added a return to starting ship prompt for the Zone 3 ending sequence



Moved dedication text to the end of the bot sequence



Updated peer to peer disclaimer message



Voice Chat is now defaulted to open mic



Added a setting for voice input volume. Set range for voice input and output to 0% - 200%. Voice output volume is no longer affected by master volume, and is no longer a subsetting of the master to make that clear in the settings UI).



Defaulted Gamepad Aim Acceleration Strength to 0.5 instead of 1.0



A hugeto everyone for your feedback and support during the demo and early access!You can now wield powerful synergies in 9 all-new missions, harness new psionic and plasma elements, and battle challenging new enemies and bosses in Zone 3! An original sound track, avatars and titles, databank stat tracker, voice chat, and more have also been added to enhance your experience.Operative Pack DLC, OST, and Deluxe Editions are now available, all at 20% off!This was one of our busiest ever months at the studio, but also one of the most fun! We spent a lot of time together writing code, playing Deadzone, making balance changes, creating new art and music, finding and fixing bugs, designing new systems, coming up with crazy names, telling bad jokes, and eating LOTS of pizza.Everyone at our studio knows just how hard it is to create a game that can achieve this level of success, and we appreciate how rare and special this opportunity is. It's been so cool to see our whole team rise up to the moment, and we really hope that all the effort shows in this patch!Thank you again for your support and this opportunity - it's what lets us keep doing what we love, which is making awesome games together. We hope you enjoy Zone 3 and the 1.0 launch, and good luck conquering the Deadzone!- Prophecy Team