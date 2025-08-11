1.0 Launch is LIVE!
A huge THANK YOU to everyone for your feedback and support during the demo and early access!
You can now wield powerful synergies in 9 all-new missions, harness new psionic and plasma elements, and battle challenging new enemies and bosses in Zone 3! An original sound track, avatars and titles, databank stat tracker, voice chat, and more have also been added to enhance your experience.
Operative Pack DLC, OST, and Deluxe Editions are now available, all at 20% off!
Zone 3 Is LIVE!
Our Largest Ever Content Update
- Over 20 new enemies, with a huge range of abilities
- Two unique mini-bosses to survive and outsmart
- A special large-scale boss battle that is our toughest yet
- New synergy system with 40+ options to enhance your builds
- Two new elements to harness - psionic and plasma!
- New Zone 3 environment with a bio-organic feel
- Several new weapons - two exotic, one melee
- New story lines, lore logs, and much more
9 New Missions to Conquer
- Get Out of My Head
- Legion
- Killing Time
- Uniform Chaos III
- Spearhead
- Triggerline
- Harbinger
- The Long Haul
- Crossfire
Major Improvements in All Areas
- New original soundtrack for Zones 1, 2, and 3
- New avatar and title systems for player profile
- Six new perk families to spice up your build
- Voice chat for co-op and other improvements
- New audio localization in Chinese and Japanese
- Codex to track lifetime statistics (Databank)
- Lore log console and expanded glossary screen
- Achieved official verified status on Steam Deck
- Gamepad support for text chat, fabricator, weapon select
- Co-op join codes are now shorter and easier to use
- Various performance improvements and fixes
- Reticle customization and quality of life changes
- Unique avatar and title given to Early Access players
Operative Pack, OST, Deluxe Edition Now Available
- The Operative Pack DLC has some awesome new cosmetic content to up your style
- Includes Void King weapon skins and suit, lounge with jukebox, golden name, and more
- Great if you want to bling out a bit, no gameplay influence
- 20% off now, and for next 2 weeks!
- The OST (Original Sound Track) DLC has 15 new original songs for the game
- Includes the full set of audio files that you can listen to and enjoy anytime
- All original music will also be in-game, to help amplify your experience
- 20% off now, and for next 2 weeks!
- The Deluxe Edition includes the Base Game, Operative Pack, and OST
- Will be a complete-the-set bundle, with a 10% bundle discount available
- Even if you already purchased the base game, you can still receive the bundle discount
- Deluxe Edition will be given for free to anyone who made a purchase in Starsiege: Deadzone
- We partnered with Steam to set up automatic gifting, similar to how it worked for the base game
20% Off Launch Discount is LIVE!
- 20% discount is on the Deadzone: Rogue game, Operative Pack, OST, and Deluxe Edition
- This discount runs from August 11 at 17:00 UTC to August 25 at 17:00 UTC
- If you're a new player, this is a great time to pick the game up!
- Twitch drops and official new release trailer go live today
Thank You for this Opportunity
This was one of our busiest ever months at the studio, but also one of the most fun! We spent a lot of time together writing code, playing Deadzone, making balance changes, creating new art and music, finding and fixing bugs, designing new systems, coming up with crazy names, telling bad jokes, and eating LOTS of pizza.
Everyone at our studio knows just how hard it is to create a game that can achieve this level of success, and we appreciate how rare and special this opportunity is. It's been so cool to see our whole team rise up to the moment, and we really hope that all the effort shows in this patch!
Thank you again for your support and this opportunity - it's what lets us keep doing what we love, which is making awesome games together. We hope you enjoy Zone 3 and the 1.0 launch, and good luck conquering the Deadzone!
- Prophecy Team
Updates Based on Yesterday's Feedback
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where joining co-op players were not getting mission and reward progress from beating the mission
- Fixed an issue where skins equipped from the end of mission screen would not properly equip
- Fixed an issue where the Codex would sometimes displaying bots the player hasn't killed yet
- Fixed an issue where the Zone 3 completion screen would show rooms 31/32 were showing as incomplete
- Fixed an issue with the Siphon preview mesh
- Fixed an issue where the "one away" highlight for synergies would appear in the Equipment UI
- Fixed an issue where the waypoint in Brain boss between phases was between the bridges.
Balance
- Adjusted Zone 3 Story scaling to be easier
- Increased Admiral base health from 10k to 12k
- Added additional cover to several early rooms
- Added some boxes to hole in sector 6 so it is easier to escape
Weapons
- Exotic weapons only appear at Epic rarity outside of their requirement mission.
- Updated icons for the Magnum pistol, Burst Pistol, and Pulse Pistol.
General
- Added a legacy fabricator option
- Improved audio triggers in the Epilogue
- Added a return to starting ship prompt for the Zone 3 ending sequence
- Moved dedication text to the end of the bot sequence
- Updated peer to peer disclaimer message
- Voice Chat is now defaulted to open mic
- Added a setting for voice input volume. Set range for voice input and output to 0% - 200%. Voice output volume is no longer affected by master volume, and is no longer a subsetting of the master to make that clear in the settings UI).
- Defaulted Gamepad Aim Acceleration Strength to 0.5 instead of 1.0
