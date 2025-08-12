Hotfix Notice

Navigator,

Strinova is scheduled for a no-downtime update on August 12, 2025, at 03:00 (UTC+0) to address some bugs. Due to the size of this update, you will receive a "Resource Update Notification" at 03:00 (UTC+0). After completing the update, you can resume normal gameplay.



Note:

Navigators in matches will receive the "Resource Update Notification" after their match concludes, ensuring uninterrupted gameplay. Thank you for your understanding.



Update Time

August 12, 03:00 (UTC+0)



Update Scope

All servers



Update Details:

OUTBREAK CARD PACK



Card Express II

A new round of Outbreak Biocards has arrived! Join daily challenges to unlock new cards.

Event Duration: August 12th, 2025 - 6:59 October 13th, 2025 (UTC +0)

Event Rewards: Outbreak - Standard Pack x 20



Ocean Return Event Now Live!

Coastal Race Club Event Now Live!

Navigator,

The Coastal Race Club event has begun! Welcome to the seaside paradise where exciting water sports competitions are taking place. Enter the park daily to receive generous rewards.



Event Duration:

August 12, 2025, - September 9, 2025, 6:59 (UTC+0)



Event Rules:

During the event, Navigators can unlock rewards daily by logging into the game. Additionally, by purchasing a Club VIP Card, Navigators can access even greater rewards.

· Daily rewards unlock at 06:00 the next day.

· Navigators can buy the Club VIP Card anytime before the event ends to claim all previously unlocked rewards immediately.

· If a Navigator buys multiple Club VIP Cards, additional cards will automatically convert to 315 Bablo Crystals.



Bug Fixes

1. Fixed an issue where the Port Euler map could be randomly selected in Ranked mode.

2. Fixed incorrect text display for Japanese in Settings - Voiceover Language.

3. Fixed abnormal shoulder aiming angle.

4. Fixed missing entry voice for Michele - Tiger Hunter in the Customize screen.

5. Fixed negative damage reduction effect of Card - Stronger Together in Outbreak mode.

6. Fixed action display glitch and missing kill icon for Prism Blade under certain conditions.

7. Fixed abnormal flashbang effect spread when switching views between Fay and Yvette.

8. Fixed an issue where Fay's direction wouldn't change after Yvette used her Active Skill.

9. Fixed an issue with the kill effect display for Celestia - Shadow Rose under certain conditions.

10. Fixed an issue where the enhanced Ninjato skin in Outbreak mode failed to load properly under certain conditions.

11. Fixed an issue where the Legendary Weapon Skin - Advanced Skins did not function in-game in the Range under certain conditions.

12. Fixed an incorrect sample image on the Polaris - Ardor purchase screen.

13. Fixed an issue where sending emojis in the chat resulted in a garbled preview under certain conditions.