Major 12 August 2025 Build 19557246 Edited 12 August 2025 – 05:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fiz and the Rainbow Planet v2.0 now available!

The details of this update are as follows:

【English text support】

A language selection screen will now appear when you start the game for the first time.

You can also change the language at any time by going to “Options → Other Settings → Language Settings.”

【Mild Mode Added】

When enabled, the slightly strong expressions added in previous updates will be toned down.

This setting is enabled by default, so if you want to play with the same expressions as in the previous version,

please switch it off from “Options → Graphics Settings → MILD MODE.”

【Other Changes】

• Reduced processing load on some stages

• Various bug fixes

