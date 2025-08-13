 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19557232 Edited 13 August 2025 – 18:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements:
Damage calculations are now rounded up to avoid possible edge cases, when enemy could be hit the same way with the same weapon and once every 50 tests it would not die due to how floats operate
Narrations about location now respects the “character lines frequency” option in the Settings menu

Bug fixes:
Fixed an issue with Delifers realising Hellbats even when they weren’t killed by a headshot
Fixed an issue of black screen appearing after dying on the Chapter 1 Boss arena
Fixed an issue of invisible cursor if player died from lethal fall damage in Ironman mode
Bunch of improvements to the Brazilian translation
Fixed a menacing barrel standing in the Fort area of Chapter 2 without its metal belt. Scary!

Changed files in this update

Blood West Content Depot 1587131
