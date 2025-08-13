Improvements:

Damage calculations are now rounded up to avoid possible edge cases, when enemy could be hit the same way with the same weapon and once every 50 tests it would not die due to how floats operate

Narrations about location now respects the “character lines frequency” option in the Settings menu



Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue with Delifers realising Hellbats even when they weren’t killed by a headshot

Fixed an issue of black screen appearing after dying on the Chapter 1 Boss arena

Fixed an issue of invisible cursor if player died from lethal fall damage in Ironman mode

Bunch of improvements to the Brazilian translation

Fixed a menacing barrel standing in the Fort area of Chapter 2 without its metal belt. Scary!