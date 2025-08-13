Improvements:
Damage calculations are now rounded up to avoid possible edge cases, when enemy could be hit the same way with the same weapon and once every 50 tests it would not die due to how floats operate
Narrations about location now respects the “character lines frequency” option in the Settings menu
Bug fixes:
Fixed an issue with Delifers realising Hellbats even when they weren’t killed by a headshot
Fixed an issue of black screen appearing after dying on the Chapter 1 Boss arena
Fixed an issue of invisible cursor if player died from lethal fall damage in Ironman mode
Bunch of improvements to the Brazilian translation
Fixed a menacing barrel standing in the Fort area of Chapter 2 without its metal belt. Scary!
v4.5.1 Hotfix Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Blood West Content Depot 1587131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update