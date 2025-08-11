- Improved vehicle handling (significantly fewer rollovers)
- Fixed an issue where new tracks for the island were never played.
- Island: The size of the oak tree has been significantly increased.
- Minor graphics improvements, minor optimization.
Update 0.9.4
Update notes via Steam Community
