11 August 2025 Build 19557167 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved vehicle handling (significantly fewer rollovers)
  • Fixed an issue where new tracks for the island were never played.
  • Island: The size of the oak tree has been significantly increased.
  • Minor graphics improvements, minor optimization.

