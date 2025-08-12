Hello fellow neighbours!

Thank you for the love and support you've shown us since the launch! We see your reviews and we want to thank you for the positive comments and feedback regarding the game.

We're working on some more updates, but we'd like to share some updates we've made:

RESTART LEVEL

Whether you realise you don't have enough time to reach Cheryll, or you were reading the room before playing the level - you can now restart the level mid-round from the pause menu!

SKIP LEVEL

Is a level too difficult? We've added a feature that will pop up and allow you to skip the level if you've not been successful in clearing a level too many times.

SPELLING ISSUES

There were some minor spelling issues - thank you to those who contacted us and let us know. We've fixed them~

If you're content creator making content or streaming our game, feel free to tag us at our socials:

Twitter Bluesky Instagram Tiktok Youtube

If you love sneaking around in cute games then you should give this game a shot~ For media inquiries, interview requests, or review codes, please contact:

hello@battle-brew.com

Hope to come back with more exciting news and updates next time soon~

With Love,

BattleBrew Productions