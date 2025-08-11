Hello fellow space travellers!

We’re happy to share our latest package, Space Colonies.

It’s available now for our Wrath of Devs backers and will be coming to Steam soon.

This set includes everything you need to create scenes and stories about humanity’s first steps into space. You’ll find a wide range of habitat builds, planets, and new spaceships — great for RPGs like Alien, Mothership, and The Expanse.

We’ve got more packages on the way, and we’re also putting a lot of work into our procedural room generators.

Enjoy!



