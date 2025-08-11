 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19557038 Edited 11 August 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

dungeon doors

  • Door-separated rooms may be helpful to guide pacing in early levels.

  • Because the mob spawns inside of corridors were replaced by doors, this also slightly reduces mob amounts.

ux improvement

  • New spells learnt will be assigned to empty quick slots automatically.

  • Better fine-tuned click volume and colliders for mobs and props.

  • Clicking on overlapping objects now gets a predefined priority: items over mobs over other props.

behind the scene & misc.

  • Added a few props, dialog, and decorations in the forest camp.

  • Improved console command functionalities.

  • Uploaded a Mac build.

planned for next patch

  • Dash spell, roll spell, archer job tree, bow weapon, etc.

  • Wall colliders for dungeon rooms, more dungeon room types and decorations.

  • 2 dungeon bosses.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3782811
