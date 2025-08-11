dungeon doors
Door-separated rooms may be helpful to guide pacing in early levels.
Because the mob spawns inside of corridors were replaced by doors, this also slightly reduces mob amounts.
ux improvement
New spells learnt will be assigned to empty quick slots automatically.
Better fine-tuned click volume and colliders for mobs and props.
Clicking on overlapping objects now gets a predefined priority: items over mobs over other props.
behind the scene & misc.
Added a few props, dialog, and decorations in the forest camp.
Improved console command functionalities.
Uploaded a Mac build.
planned for next patch
Dash spell, roll spell, archer job tree, bow weapon, etc.
Wall colliders for dungeon rooms, more dungeon room types and decorations.
2 dungeon bosses.
Changed files in this update