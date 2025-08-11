As usual, consoles will receive this update with a possible delay of up to 24-48 hours.
Note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.
Please be aware of the plot spoilers below!
Patch notes
- All familiars have received a significant boost to starting stats, more than 2x increase for some;
- Fixed dodge penetration on familiar natural weapons. They will now hit way more consistently;
- Returned the missing protocol for the Cyber-Mastiff to a loot container on Footfall;
- Fixed an issue that caused dialogue with the Adeptus Arbites at Leethus to break under certain circumstances;
- Fixed a broken option in Abelard's dialogue before the Epitaph that caused the dialogue to end abruptly;
Changed files in this update