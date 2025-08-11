 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19557017
Update notes via Steam Community
Lord Captains, we're releasing another hotfix today, which gives some buffs to the familiars and fixes a number of bugs.

As usual, consoles will receive this update with a possible delay of up to 24-48 hours.

Note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.

Please be aware of the plot spoilers below!

Patch notes


  • All familiars have received a significant boost to starting stats, more than 2x increase for some;
  • Fixed dodge penetration on familiar natural weapons. They will now hit way more consistently;
  • Returned the missing protocol for the Cyber-Mastiff to a loot container on Footfall;
  • Fixed an issue that caused dialogue with the Adeptus Arbites at Leethus to break under certain circumstances;
  • Fixed a broken option in Abelard's dialogue before the Epitaph that caused the dialogue to end abruptly;


