11 August 2025 Build 19556954
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Another patch to address issues that have come up:

  • Give ERW1N the ability to move on river and wetland tiles with a little dinghy to prevent softlocks
  • Add a better UX flow where you need to recycle the factory in floodplains to continue, to help with it being confusing
  • Fix the action shots for catching animals in cool poses, and fix the action shot achievement.


This also includes the fixes from the various hotfixes:

  • Fix various memory leaks
  • Fix the credits playing every time the world map was opened
  • Fix an issue with ERW1N not being able to recycle or use bridges


We'll continue to address your feedback, thank you for helping us make the game better!

