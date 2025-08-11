Give ERW1N the ability to move on river and wetland tiles with a little dinghy to prevent softlocks



Add a better UX flow where you need to recycle the factory in floodplains to continue, to help with it being confusing



Fix the action shots for catching animals in cool poses, and fix the action shot achievement.



Fix various memory leaks



Fix the credits playing every time the world map was opened



Fix an issue with ERW1N not being able to recycle or use bridges



Hi all,Another patch to address issues that have come up:This also includes the fixes from the various hotfixes:We'll continue to address your feedback, thank you for helping us make the game better!