The new patch is ready for playtesters. It introduces a new world map, some rebalancing, quality of life improvements, and a lot of bugfixes.



This build has the same version as our demo (which everyone can try now),but i t has only one server spot because we are migrating Coloniser's servers to the active demo version . This helps us gather more feedback, boost player activity, and patch the game more easily. During this time, we’d truly appreciate it if you could leave us a review on the demo page - it helps us know we’re on the right path. Thank you for supporting Coloniser!





Read the log below for the full info:

World Map

World Map has updated art and improved navigation. You can access it by pressing M on your keyboard during the gameplay. See what you’ve explored, mark points of interests, put pins on your enemies and plan ahead!

Quality of Life Improvements





New Buildings

Palisade Walls - Used to block oncoming enemies. Can be upgraded to provide damage to melee units.

UI & Visual Improvement:

Wooden Walls, Stone Walls, Wooden Gates and Stone Gates have new assets.

Berries in berry bushes are more pronounced now.

The Diplomacy list has a scroll bar.

The server selection screen now displays the new map.

Tooltip size has been improved to better fit text for tech descriptions.

Additional lighting improvements.

Audio Improvements:

We’ve added sound effects for: unit death, construction completion, building process, repair process, gathering process, combat, building destruction.

Improvements on ambience SFX - increased volume a little more that the previous build and removed the crickets SFX

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue that caused stuttering that was happening due to the save process in the background.

Fixed a bug with race conditions when multiple people are connecting to the same server at the same time.

Fixed the issue that made siege units textures appear too bright.

Building in soft FoW - functionality to Stop Moving Worker if the reservation slot was canceled (not possible to build).

Fixed the issue where you couldn’t build on depleted resources spots after the AWS server would stop and start again.

Fixed the issue where SFX were not 3D.

And that would be all for this round of updates and improvements! Let us know how it goes and share your impressions in the comments and join our Discord server for the additional feedback and a chance to talk to the devs.



If you have any questions, be sure to check our previous post, where we answered some frequently asked questions.



We’ll have more improvements next week, so stay tuned!



