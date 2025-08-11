Citizens, warriors, and monarchs,

the day has come. After countless battles fought during Early Access, Yield! marches proudly into its 1.0 Full Release.

This is more than just the “end” of Early Access - it’s the beginning of a new era for Yield! We've re-forged core systems, introduced a massive array of new skills and abilities, and refined the balance of the battlefield to make every decision count. Your monarch now grows with you, your units march under a clearer banner of progression, and your enemies are craftier than ever.

We’ve listened to your feedback, pored over battle reports, and hammered away at the game’s foundation to deliver the most complete, strategic, and replayable version of Yield! yet. Whether you’re returning from the front lines or stepping onto the field for the first time, this update ensures no two campaigns will ever feel the same.

So rally your armies, sharpen your strategies, and claim your place in history. Rome may be falling - but your empire is just beginning.



Note: Due to the new XP and skill systems, saves from older (Vanilla) versions may not be fully compatible. If you’re coming from an earlier Early Access build, we recommend restarting your current mission (not the entire campaign) before continuing your conquest.













Patch Notes – 1.0 Full Release

System Changes

Veterancy Rework – Fully experience-based with clearer gain indicators. See exactly how much your unit needs to level up.

Status Effects Overhaul – Lingering effects now display in the unit info panel alongside buffs from terrain or auras.

Monarch Level System Rebuilt – Monarchs now start at Level 1 and can reach Level 10, with a unique progression curve and manual specialization choices for endless replay variety.

Campaign Monarch Progression – Monarch experience is now permanent for the entire campaign. Resurrected monarchs retain their last level.

Balance Updates

Veterancy Completion – Units missing upgrades now have full skill paths (e.g., Battle Ram, Settler, Trader).

Faction & Unit Rebalance – Horse Scouts and Peasant Militia adjusted for better faction identity. Battle Ram durability reduced but given new growth upgrades.

UI / UX / VFX

New Particle System – Level-ups, healing, and abilities now have individual visual effects.

Faction Preview Panels – Updated with clearer faction identities and monarch info.

Monarch Skill Tree – Fully navigable, with previews of future skills and enemy monarch abilities.

Active Ability Visualization – Abilities now appear centered over units for clarity.

Tutorial

Updated and expanded to cover new systems and mechanics.

Attributes, Skills & Abilities