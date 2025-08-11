 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19556873
- New learning items
- Lighting changes in Arcade Entrance
- Learning items navigation with gamepad fixed (navigate with both d-pad and LS navigation issues are resolved)
- Missing text for lock target on some Drone missions
- Fixed typo on learning item.
- Learning items are now available in Surveillance and Aquarium
- Fixed selected character not being activated in Aquarium

Thank you all for trying the game and giving us feedback! The playtest will remain open until the end of September! Join our discord server and share your feedback with us: https://discord.gg/vWkfFAqMqS

