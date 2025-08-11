- New learning items
- Lighting changes in Arcade Entrance
- Learning items navigation with gamepad fixed (navigate with both d-pad and LS navigation issues are resolved)
- Missing text for lock target on some Drone missions
- Fixed typo on learning item.
- Learning items are now available in Surveillance and Aquarium
- Fixed selected character not being activated in Aquarium
Thank you all for trying the game and giving us feedback! The playtest will remain open until the end of September! Join our discord server and share your feedback with us: https://discord.gg/vWkfFAqMqS
Update notes for v0.2-playtest
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit Depot 3159071
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3159072
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update