Thank you so much for all the amazing support and kind words! ✨ I'm excited to share the very first MakeRoom update. It's packed with new features, improvements, fixes and even some new items. Let's see what's new!

Undo 'remove object'

Watching streams and reading reviews of MakeRoom showed that some players felt frustrated when objects were accidentally removed - totally understandable! Now, pressing Backspace or clicking the undo icon in the top-left will bring those objects right back.

Return objects to their original position

Now, when you're picking up an object you can press Escape to cancel the move. Like nothing ever happened! If you're holding an object that wasn't previously put down, it'll simply disappear.

Improved camera movement

The camera now uses logarithmic scaling, allowing for much more precise movement when zoomed in. This makes working on fine details a whole lot easier.

New items

This update also introduces 20 new items! You can view a list below, the items include new carpets, clothing, a clothing rack, hairbrush and more.

A big thanks for all the feedback and reviews. They've been invaluable in shaping this update! Keep sharing your thoughts; every idea is welcome. The full changelog can be found below

Additions

Added undo functionality by pressing backspace after removing an object

ESC returns picked-up objects to their original position

Improved zoom with smoother logarithmic scaling

Camera movement is more precise when zoomed in

Added a warning when uploading to Steam Workshop with the default “Untitled” name

Added a warning when trying to upload an empty object to Steam Workshop

Added a pencil icon to the Steam Workshop name field for clarity

Changes & improvements

The game now remains active in the background

Paintings and mirrors are now easier to tell apart

Paintings have a higher resolution for improved detail

Baseboards and wainscoting moved from “Wall Decoration” to “Construction”

Updated default Steam Workshop name from “Object” and “Diorama” to “Untitled”

Overwrite warning now refers to “save” instead of “diorama”

Cleaning tools appear only for objectives that require cleaning

Object editor no longer asks for save confirmation when no objects are placed

Updated wording in “Art Studio” objective for clarity.

Updated wording in “Camper Renovation” objective for clarity.

Updated title screen logo

Changed Instagram button on title screen to Discord

Changed "Diorama" button on title screen to "Sandbox"

Changed "Play" button on title screen to "Requests"

Changed "Objects" button on title screen to "Craft"

Regional pricing for Poland has been adjusted

Improved Dutch translation

Fixes

Fixed Steam Workshop only loading first 50 subscribed items

Fixed cobweb in the “Camper renovation” objective

Fixed camera panning in the object editor

Fixed diorama samples tab showing up in object editor

Fixed environment colors in orthographic mode during photography

Fixed minor rendering issue with two tables

Fixed issue where objectives would incorrectly mark tasks as completed

Fixed rotation speed of object preview to be framerate-independent

Fixed minor issues related to object resizing hotkeys

New items