Thank you so much for all the amazing support and kind words! ✨ I'm excited to share the very first MakeRoom update. It's packed with new features, improvements, fixes and even some new items. Let's see what's new!
Undo 'remove object'
Watching streams and reading reviews of MakeRoom showed that some players felt frustrated when objects were accidentally removed - totally understandable! Now, pressing Backspace or clicking the undo icon in the top-left will bring those objects right back.
Return objects to their original position
Now, when you're picking up an object you can press Escape to cancel the move. Like nothing ever happened! If you're holding an object that wasn't previously put down, it'll simply disappear.
Improved camera movement
The camera now uses logarithmic scaling, allowing for much more precise movement when zoomed in. This makes working on fine details a whole lot easier.
New items
This update also introduces 20 new items! You can view a list below, the items include new carpets, clothing, a clothing rack, hairbrush and more.
A big thanks for all the feedback and reviews. They've been invaluable in shaping this update! Keep sharing your thoughts; every idea is welcome. The full changelog can be found below
Additions
Added undo functionality by pressing backspace after removing an object
ESC returns picked-up objects to their original position
Improved zoom with smoother logarithmic scaling
Camera movement is more precise when zoomed in
Added a warning when uploading to Steam Workshop with the default “Untitled” name
Added a warning when trying to upload an empty object to Steam Workshop
Added a pencil icon to the Steam Workshop name field for clarity
Changes & improvements
The game now remains active in the background
Paintings and mirrors are now easier to tell apart
Paintings have a higher resolution for improved detail
Baseboards and wainscoting moved from “Wall Decoration” to “Construction”
Updated default Steam Workshop name from “Object” and “Diorama” to “Untitled”
Overwrite warning now refers to “save” instead of “diorama”
Cleaning tools appear only for objectives that require cleaning
Object editor no longer asks for save confirmation when no objects are placed
Updated wording in “Art Studio” objective for clarity.
Updated wording in “Camper Renovation” objective for clarity.
Updated title screen logo
Changed Instagram button on title screen to Discord
Changed "Diorama" button on title screen to "Sandbox"
Changed "Play" button on title screen to "Requests"
Changed "Objects" button on title screen to "Craft"
Regional pricing for Poland has been adjusted
Improved Dutch translation
Fixes
Fixed Steam Workshop only loading first 50 subscribed items
Fixed cobweb in the “Camper renovation” objective
Fixed camera panning in the object editor
Fixed diorama samples tab showing up in object editor
Fixed environment colors in orthographic mode during photography
Fixed minor rendering issue with two tables
Fixed issue where objectives would incorrectly mark tasks as completed
Fixed rotation speed of object preview to be framerate-independent
Fixed minor issues related to object resizing hotkeys
New items
Round fireplace guard (Fireplaces)
Single log (Fireplaces)
Empty cauldron (Fireplaces)
Hairbrush (Bathroom)
Leaning book (Accessories)
Shirt laying on floor (Accessories)
Shirt hanging (Accessories)
Sock laying on floor (Accessories)
Tasseled large carpet (Carpets)
Tasseled small carpet (Carpets)
Tasseled round carpet (Carpets)
Clothing rack (Cabinets)
Trash can round (Kitchen Appliances)
Trash can square (Kitchen Appliances)
Tassel (Editor)
Square surface (Editor)
Square surface with edge (Editor)
Square frame (Editor)
Rounded frame (Editor)
Smooth frame (Editor)
Changed files in this update