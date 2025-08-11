 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19556834 Edited 11 August 2025 – 15:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for all the amazing support and kind words! ✨ I'm excited to share the very first MakeRoom update. It's packed with new features, improvements, fixes and even some new items. Let's see what's new!

Undo 'remove object'

Watching streams and reading reviews of MakeRoom showed that some players felt frustrated when objects were accidentally removed - totally understandable! Now, pressing Backspace or clicking the undo icon in the top-left will bring those objects right back.

Return objects to their original position

Now, when you're picking up an object you can press Escape to cancel the move. Like nothing ever happened! If you're holding an object that wasn't previously put down, it'll simply disappear.

Improved camera movement

The camera now uses logarithmic scaling, allowing for much more precise movement when zoomed in. This makes working on fine details a whole lot easier.

New items

This update also introduces 20 new items! You can view a list below, the items include new carpets, clothing, a clothing rack, hairbrush and more.

A big thanks for all the feedback and reviews. They've been invaluable in shaping this update! Keep sharing your thoughts; every idea is welcome. The full changelog can be found below

Additions

  • Added undo functionality by pressing backspace after removing an object

  • ESC returns picked-up objects to their original position

  • Improved zoom with smoother logarithmic scaling

  • Camera movement is more precise when zoomed in

  • Added a warning when uploading to Steam Workshop with the default “Untitled” name

  • Added a warning when trying to upload an empty object to Steam Workshop

  • Added a pencil icon to the Steam Workshop name field for clarity

Changes & improvements

  • The game now remains active in the background

  • Paintings and mirrors are now easier to tell apart

  • Paintings have a higher resolution for improved detail

  • Baseboards and wainscoting moved from “Wall Decoration” to “Construction”

  • Updated default Steam Workshop name from “Object” and “Diorama” to “Untitled”

  • Overwrite warning now refers to “save” instead of “diorama”

  • Cleaning tools appear only for objectives that require cleaning

  • Object editor no longer asks for save confirmation when no objects are placed

  • Updated wording in “Art Studio” objective for clarity.

  • Updated wording in “Camper Renovation” objective for clarity.

  • Updated title screen logo

  • Changed Instagram button on title screen to Discord

  • Changed "Diorama" button on title screen to "Sandbox"

  • Changed "Play" button on title screen to "Requests"

  • Changed "Objects" button on title screen to "Craft"

  • Regional pricing for Poland has been adjusted

  • Improved Dutch translation

Fixes

  • Fixed Steam Workshop only loading first 50 subscribed items

  • Fixed cobweb in the “Camper renovation” objective

  • Fixed camera panning in the object editor

  • Fixed diorama samples tab showing up in object editor

  • Fixed environment colors in orthographic mode during photography

  • Fixed minor rendering issue with two tables

  • Fixed issue where objectives would incorrectly mark tasks as completed

  • Fixed rotation speed of object preview to be framerate-independent

  • Fixed minor issues related to object resizing hotkeys

New items

  • Round fireplace guard (Fireplaces)

  • Single log (Fireplaces)

  • Empty cauldron (Fireplaces)

  • Hairbrush (Bathroom)

  • Leaning book (Accessories)

  • Shirt laying on floor (Accessories)

  • Shirt hanging (Accessories)

  • Sock laying on floor (Accessories)

  • Tasseled large carpet (Carpets)

  • Tasseled small carpet (Carpets)

  • Tasseled round carpet (Carpets)

  • Clothing rack (Cabinets)

  • Trash can round (Kitchen Appliances)

  • Trash can square (Kitchen Appliances)

  • Tassel (Editor)

  • Square surface (Editor)

  • Square surface with edge (Editor)

  • Square frame (Editor)

  • Rounded frame (Editor)

  • Smooth frame (Editor)

Changed files in this update

