Fixed an issue that would sometimes arise when having back-to-back recommendations. Leading to a softlock.



Fixed an issue where the plant-growing cutscenes would sometimes not reset properly .



. Fixed a bug where Tilde’s dialogue at the chess group in the Park would sometimes get stuck, blocking the rest of the day from progressing. This should fix similar bugs in other locations like Moira at the lighthouse or the concert being stuck at ""Wohooo"" .



would sometimes get stuck, blocking the rest of the day from progressing. This should fix similar bugs in other locations like . Fixed a bug where Walt was not finishing the Writing Quest.



Fixed a softlock where you could not confirm the pop-up on the gamepad after adopting the dog .



. Fixed the start of a late-game questline.



Fixed a Harper cave spelunking UX issue.



UX issue. Further adjusted book tags.



Made drama and play requests more distinct in CN and HANT.



Fixed Seagull audio not being controlled by the volume sliders.



Hi everyone, thank you so so much for enjoying our game, and helping us find and fix some more rogue bugs! We're still waiting to verify our Steam Cloud fix with Valve, but here are all the things we fixed in the last 24 hours ✨As always, you can report issues by pressing F2, and make sure you leave a contact, just in case we have questions or tips for you!We are thankful for having such a wonderful community! ♥️✨