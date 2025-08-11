Bug fixes
- Fixed Evelius not accepting the spear
- Fixed a blackscreen when entering doors in the fourth segment under certain conditions
- Fixed explosive mushroom in monkey zone which froze the monkey input
- Fixed monster wearing undershirt
- Fixed certain aspect ratios (e.g. when using vertical monitors)
- Fixed various items not being affected by gold and poison potion
Other
- Updated the Unity version, which should lead to better performance
- Improved image compression, especially in the village, to optimize performance and reduce RAM usage. If your game crashed when leaving the tower, the update should now hopefully fix many such cases
- Reworked the colors of particle effects when eating or crushing items
