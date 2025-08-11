- Created new collectible icons.
- Added more ghosts and medieval soldiers in linear challenges.
- Another ghost battle added.
- Added a clue in the dancing hall.
- Informational message displayed in opening scene after the player is knocked out.
- Music added to starting game (whether you start from scratch or a saved game).
- Punching ability updated for player.
- Fixed crouching camera distance.
- Improved the location of the "saving game" text to show game progression as the player progresses in the story.
- Controls image updated: Inventory (I) button is also pause, and that is highlighted in the controls screen that is accessible from the main menu.
- Game menu shows the empty progress image holders for the levels.
Update notes for version 1.6.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update