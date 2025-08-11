- Created new collectible icons.

- Added more ghosts and medieval soldiers in linear challenges.

- Another ghost battle added.

- Added a clue in the dancing hall.

- Informational message displayed in opening scene after the player is knocked out.

- Music added to starting game (whether you start from scratch or a saved game).

- Punching ability updated for player.

- Fixed crouching camera distance.

- Improved the location of the "saving game" text to show game progression as the player progresses in the story.

- Controls image updated: Inventory (I) button is also pause, and that is highlighted in the controls screen that is accessible from the main menu.

- Game menu shows the empty progress image holders for the levels.

