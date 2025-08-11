 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19556664
Update notes via Steam Community
- Created new collectible icons.
- Added more ghosts and medieval soldiers in linear challenges.
- Another ghost battle added.
- Added a clue in the dancing hall.
- Informational message displayed in opening scene after the player is knocked out.
- Music added to starting game (whether you start from scratch or a saved game).
- Punching ability updated for player.
- Fixed crouching camera distance.
- Improved the location of the "saving game" text to show game progression as the player progresses in the story.
- Controls image updated: Inventory (I) button is also pause, and that is highlighted in the controls screen that is accessible from the main menu.
- Game menu shows the empty progress image holders for the levels.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3155661
  • Loading history…
