Patch 0.25 has lots of new content and I've hit the Steam Patch Notes title character limit - you can read all the detail changes in this patch notes. Please note because there are new resources introduced, you need to update to Patch 0.25 to see the player trade map

New Civilization: Brazilian

Electrification Reworked

Electrification gives " Building Level Boost " instead of increasing consumption and production multipliers



" instead of increasing consumption and production multipliers The additional levels do not affect Storage and Workers



Buildings that require power get +5 Building Level Boost as a base



Liberalism V now gives +5 Building Level Boost to all buildings



Construction Materials Reworked

Rebar : 5 Steel -> 1 Rebar (Unlocked by Railway, Industrial)







: 5 Steel -> 1 Rebar (Unlocked by Railway, Industrial) Reinforced Concrete: 5 Rebar + 5 Concrete -> 1 Reinforced Concrete (Unlocked by Electricity, Industrial)







Concrete: 5 Brick + 5 Sand + 5 Tool -> 1 Concrete



Condo: from 3 Concrete to 3 Reinforced Concrete



Uranium Mine: from 1 Concrete to 1 Reinforced Concrete



Uranium Enrichment Plant: from 4 Concrete to 4 Reinforced Concrete



Hydro Dam: from 1 Concrete to 1 Reinforced Concrete



Nuclear Power Plant: from 16 Concrete to 16 Reinforced Concrete



Brandenburg Gate



Cristo Redentor



Tower Bridge



Joseph Monier (1823 ~ 1906)



Adaptive Great People

Trade Alliance Change

Swiss Bank Change

Swiss Bank no longer needs to be built around warehouses. It can now convert resources from all player tradable resources (i.e. caravansary and its connected warehouses)



Swiss Bank can be electrified now



You can now disable Koti export of Swiss Bank: buildings will no longer pull Koti from Swiss Bank



Two new Cold Wars great people have been added: Friedrich Hayek provides +1 Production Multiplier for Swiss Bank and Paul Samuelson provides +1 Building Level Boost for Swiss Bank. Both great people are required for Cold Wars age wisdom and Cold Wars age wisdom also affects both.







More Achievements

New Honorary Account Rank

Light Tile Improvement

Effective Great People Level Bugfix

Performance Optimization

Other Changes

You can now remap "Middle Click Copy" feature to "Right Click"



Fix a bug where Petra's empire value is not calculated correctly



