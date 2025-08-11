In this update there are lots of quality of life improvements, harder difficulty mode, native Linux support and more. The game page has a new trailer that tells about this update, so check it out.

Quality of life improvements

Improved knockback

Knockback was improved. There is a new sprite for the atom and the knockback is a bit more realistic and feels nicer.

Improved third boss battle

Third boss battle was improved by making the boss faster in the second phase. The performance of this battle was also improved a lot.

Remastered sound

Music is now stereo instead of mono. Also more sound effects were added to some cutscenes and other parts. The volume of different sound effects was balanced.

Also, sound volume can now be changed in the game. Music and sound effect volumes can be changed separately.

Bug fixes and other things

Added language select when starting the game for the first time

Added better instruction in true ending

Added version number to main menu

Centered text in intro cutscene & epilogue intro cutscene

Some performance improvements

Loading language and settings is now quicker when starting the game

Fixed pressing esc/start in main menu displaying pause menu – now it works as a "back" button

Fixed atom walking in place in a cutscene

Fixed going to pause menu when pressing back from map, even when map was accessed directly

Hard difficulty mode

Many people felt like the game was too easy. So now there is a hard difficulty mode that can be enabled from the settings.

However, note that since the normal game mode is very easy, the hard mode is not super hard, it's maybe more like normal mode in some other games.

The hard mode will affect only boss battles, by making the bosses have more hp. From my experience, this improves especially the battle against Dr. Atominus.

Native Linux support on Steam

Steam version of the game has now native Linux support. Itch.io version already had this, but due to bugs in the game engine, it was difficult to add to Steam. However, now it is finally here.

The game worked perfectly with proton, but the native Linux version has some advantages, like faster startup and the game files are easier to browse.

Saving system change and backwards compatibility

Like mentioned in a previous post, the saving system was changed for the Playstation version, and the change has been added to the PC version too. Because of this, the new version is not compatible with old save files.

Sorry if this causes any trouble, but the game is short, so it might be a good chance to replay it. :)

Biggest sale yet

With this update, there is a -55% sale discount.

That is all. If you have any feedback, let me know in the comments or in the Steam forum.