🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved saving of the tow dolly with an attached car. The position will now be stored correctly, and the trailer and vehicle will no longer detach from the towing car when loading the game.



Fixed incorrect display of wash/repair zones when the player drove onto them with a flatbed truck.



Improved mechanic workshop employee behavior - now, when they install brake discs and calipers, they will also automatically tighten the wheel.



Fixed fuel filler caps for vehicles without a flap, only a cap. In models like Phantom Thunder and Cavallaro 280G, caps will now display correctly according to their state.



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: