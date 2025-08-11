 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V THE FINALS Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19556326 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.2.0.5 is now live. See changes below.

Fixes

+ Added packet icon for pansy seeds.
+ Fixed individual detection for pansy plants.
+ Fixed delivery errands completing on hand-in (can return to original resident to collect reward).
+ Fixed wrong display on card for items with Apple-scented, Cinnamon-scented and Alpinist prefixes.

~Louis

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1638501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link