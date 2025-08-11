1.2.0.5 is now live. See changes below.
Fixes
+ Added packet icon for pansy seeds.
+ Fixed individual detection for pansy plants.
+ Fixed delivery errands completing on hand-in (can return to original resident to collect reward).
+ Fixed wrong display on card for items with Apple-scented, Cinnamon-scented and Alpinist prefixes.
~Louis
