 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V THE FINALS Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19556245 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 3074111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link