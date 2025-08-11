 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19556221 Edited 11 August 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v0.9.2
- ai tweaks
- bugfixes

v0.9.1
- fixed blaster sfx ignores volume setting
- ai shipbuilding balance
- tweaked combat autoresolve

v0.9.0
- Version 9 for GameDev.ist Debut festival
- auto-combat and adjust combat speed
- enemy ai improvements
- music updated, mastered, and reorganized
- sfx updated
- improved custom input map
- reduced scout hp
- pirates renamed raiders, less aggressive
- barren planets support one more structure
- cheaper terraforming
- retreating doesn't force fleet movement
- increased recycling refund
- many bugfixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3881631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link