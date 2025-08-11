Dear Space Mechanics! 🚀

I am happy to announce our first discount: 35% for only 7 days!

In the 45 days since the game was released, the game has changed a lot compared to the very first version: multiplayer, workshop, improved graphics and physics, optimization and many fixes.

3 major updates, 16 regular updates were released and 48 bugs were fixed.

And this is just the beginning! There are many more updates planned.

Purchase the game with a 35% discount - the offer is valid for 7 days only!

In this major update, a system for loading saves in multiplayer was added, now when playing with friends you can load a save by pressing the load button, only the owner of the room can load saves, but anyone who is in the room can save.

Added a conveyor, it can quickly move items from the workshop directly to the sales area, the conveyor needs to be charged with medium batteries with a minus value, after you have charged the conveyor you can use it, move the item you want to move to the conveyor and press the button, after that the item will be moved to the sales area, you can move several items at once.

Bug fixes.

Bug#1 - batteries could not be supplied on the trading platform.

Bug#2 - some spaceships did not have sound for the buttons.

Bug#3 - target designators were not sold.

Bug#4 - the sale of items in multiplayer differed in time for players if they had different FPS.

Bug#5 - when crafting rockets, if you immediately pressed the creation button without waiting for the steel to melt, the steel did not disappear.

Bug#6 - very often when creating cartridges, even if the mercury fulminate was set correctly, then the creation of cartridges was still not available.

in the plans.

a way to create uranium, brass and steel.

Thank you for playing and supporting the project!

Your review can be more powerful than any battery in the ship :)

Good luck with the repair <3