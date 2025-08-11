 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19556207 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:39:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Steam launch option to start in windowed mode for some big resolution that cannot access the main menu due to a problem with very large resolution
  • Fix several crucial bugs, including not saving a rename of civilisation, error during saves, node out of bounds...
  • Rework on Horse spread, it can now more easily spread to islands but cannot naturally pass "arctic" seas, it also got a small boost overall
  • AI now is a bit more serious about being late in the power projection
  • Horse growth recovery now take into account horse husbandry
  • You now use "," to enter values in nodes
  • Informative pie chart in Luxury Availability, and rework how rare resource are consumed more based on available supplies
  • Feudalism Elite generation now properly scale as intended
  • Guilds got a corrected cap from Trade Tech
  • Wealth Tax will now generate more discontent to your Elites
  • Working Conditions was buffed
  • Working Discontent self spawn was nerfed and self decay was boosted
  • Rare Resources from culture now scale less aggressively with their industry
  • Trade Tax maintenance cost now use Log and not Sqrt for cost calculation from trade, resulting of it scaling less aggressively
  • Small tweak on Communist and Fascism regimes on spawn conditions and spawn behaviour
  • Epidemics are now more common and deadlier, a badly timed plague can be very devastating
  • Hard difficulty give the Easy boost to AIs
  • Small localization changes

