- New Steam launch option to start in windowed mode for some big resolution that cannot access the main menu due to a problem with very large resolution
- Fix several crucial bugs, including not saving a rename of civilisation, error during saves, node out of bounds...
- Rework on Horse spread, it can now more easily spread to islands but cannot naturally pass "arctic" seas, it also got a small boost overall
- AI now is a bit more serious about being late in the power projection
- Horse growth recovery now take into account horse husbandry
- You now use "," to enter values in nodes
- Informative pie chart in Luxury Availability, and rework how rare resource are consumed more based on available supplies
- Feudalism Elite generation now properly scale as intended
- Guilds got a corrected cap from Trade Tech
- Wealth Tax will now generate more discontent to your Elites
- Working Conditions was buffed
- Working Discontent self spawn was nerfed and self decay was boosted
- Rare Resources from culture now scale less aggressively with their industry
- Trade Tax maintenance cost now use Log and not Sqrt for cost calculation from trade, resulting of it scaling less aggressively
- Small tweak on Communist and Fascism regimes on spawn conditions and spawn behaviour
- Epidemics are now more common and deadlier, a badly timed plague can be very devastating
- Hard difficulty give the Easy boost to AIs
- Small localization changes
1.0.7 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
