Hello!

It’s finally time for Storage Looter to launch in version 1.0. I’ve learned a lot during development, especially thanks to your feedback, which greatly helped me fix and optimize many aspects of the game. I believe the game now has enough content and is stable enough to officially release, with no progression-blocking bugs.

During Early Access, major updates included:

Expanding and completely redesigning the store to let you grow it.

Adding a casino where you can spend more money and try to win big.

Adding multiple missions, including bonus missions.

Many new items to diversify the loot during missions.

A metal detection system that allows you to find unique underground items in an original way (still to be improved to diversify the items even more).

The roadmap mentioned a “Garage” system. Unfortunately, I’ve been trying for weeks to find a logical way to integrate it, but I feel adding a garage would harm the game’s economy and flow. So I’m putting this mechanic aside for now to focus on other things. As a solo developer, I want to avoid spreading myself too thin.

Here are the changes in this small update:

Added wall decorations

New Steam achievements

Some fixes in the computer menus

Interface adjustments

The future of Storage Looter:

The future looks promising! Regular updates will add items based on real-life events (Halloween, Christmas, New Year, Valentine’s Day, etc.). Development will continue at a slower pace so I can also start working on new side projects.

Thanks again for your feedback, which helped a lot with development, and thanks for reading.

Enjoy the game! Adrien.