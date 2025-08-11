 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19556080
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

a quick patch to fix an issue that appeared after the latest major update. In some cases, the difficulty would reset to "Easy". This problem has now been fixed.
Sorry about that and thanks for pointing this out!

Changed files in this update

