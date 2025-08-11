Hey everyone,
a quick patch to fix an issue that appeared after the latest major update. In some cases, the difficulty would reset to "Easy". This problem has now been fixed.
Sorry about that and thanks for pointing this out!
Difficulty resetting bug
Update notes via Steam Community
