These just had to be fixed up and new stuff added. I built this game in reverse... lol. Characters now have a starting class skill! (2 new skills added).
Noteworthy Patch Notes:
GAME OPTIONS: unlock all maps toggle added
STARTING SKILLS: each character begins with 1 starting skill and 2 skill points to spend
NEW TRAINING AVAILABLE: Triage (medkit effectiveness) and Wheel & Deal (better prices)
REPLAY: explosion and barrel replication fixes
REPLAY: fix crashing due to barrel state inconsistency
REPLAYS: rescue character SOS audio fixed
GAMEPLAY: player turrets no longer damage player
SQUIRREL: death squeek replication fix
BARRELS: replication / replay issues fixed
UI: fixed pickup had disappearing
REPLAYS: fixed 'reverse camera' bug
FIXED: stuck squirrel crash!
FX: explosions are more transparent which reduces flash bang blindness when caught in an explosion
PHYSICS FIX: right click aim/auto stand up no longer gets stuck on moveable crates
PHYSICS FIX? - squirrel corpse launch a little more subdued with the odd crazy launch for laughs!
Still working out the full lore for all the factions... stay tuned for details as they emerge.
GLHF!
Changed files in this update