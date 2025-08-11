 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19556031
Update notes via Steam Community


These just had to be fixed up and new stuff added. I built this game in reverse... lol. Characters now have a starting class skill! (2 new skills added).

Noteworthy Patch Notes:

  • GAME OPTIONS: unlock all maps toggle added

  • STARTING SKILLS: each character begins with 1 starting skill and 2 skill points to spend

  • NEW TRAINING AVAILABLE: Triage (medkit effectiveness) and Wheel & Deal (better prices)

  • REPLAY: explosion and barrel replication fixes

  • REPLAY: fix crashing due to barrel state inconsistency

  • REPLAYS: rescue character SOS audio fixed

  • GAMEPLAY: player turrets no longer damage player

  • SQUIRREL: death squeek replication fix

  • BARRELS: replication / replay issues fixed

  • UI: fixed pickup had disappearing

  • REPLAYS: fixed 'reverse camera' bug

  • FIXED: stuck squirrel crash!

  • FX: explosions are more transparent which reduces flash bang blindness when caught in an explosion

  • PHYSICS FIX: right click aim/auto stand up no longer gets stuck on moveable crates

  • PHYSICS FIX? - squirrel corpse launch a little more subdued with the odd crazy launch for laughs!


Still working out the full lore for all the factions... stay tuned for details as they emerge.

GLHF!

