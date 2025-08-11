



These just had to be fixed up and new stuff added. I built this game in reverse... lol. Characters now have a starting class skill! (2 new skills added).

Noteworthy Patch Notes:

GAME OPTIONS: unlock all maps toggle added

STARTING SKILLS: each character begins with 1 starting skill and 2 skill points to spend

NEW TRAINING AVAILABLE: Triage (medkit effectiveness) and Wheel & Deal (better prices)

REPLAY: explosion and barrel replication fixes

REPLAY: fix crashing due to barrel state inconsistency

REPLAYS: rescue character SOS audio fixed

GAMEPLAY: player turrets no longer damage player

SQUIRREL: death squeek replication fix

BARRELS: replication / replay issues fixed

UI: fixed pickup had disappearing

REPLAYS: fixed 'reverse camera' bug

FIXED: stuck squirrel crash!

FX: explosions are more transparent which reduces flash bang blindness when caught in an explosion

PHYSICS FIX: right click aim/auto stand up no longer gets stuck on moveable crates

PHYSICS FIX? - squirrel corpse launch a little more subdued with the odd crazy launch for laughs!



Still working out the full lore for all the factions... stay tuned for details as they emerge.



GLHF!



