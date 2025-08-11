- Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck on the start screen in rare cases
- Fixed display anomalies in windowed mode on dual-monitor setups
- Fixed an issue where cats would stop fishing in certain special cases
- Fixed the shop not upgrading when region completion was exactly 25%
- Fixed an issue where auto-sell would sell locked fish
- Fixed the remaining time not showing after switching maps while in accelerated state
- Fixed abnormal refresh issues in mini-games in some cases
- Fixed layer errors in the Glimmer Well
- Optimized some description texts
- Settings files are now saved locally and no longer uploaded to the cloud to avoid some display issues (this change will reset settings in the game menu and require reconfiguration)
