 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ V Battlefield 4™ THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 August 2025 Build 19556021 Edited 11 August 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game could get stuck on the start screen in rare cases
  • Fixed display anomalies in windowed mode on dual-monitor setups
  • Fixed an issue where cats would stop fishing in certain special cases
  • Fixed the shop not upgrading when region completion was exactly 25%
  • Fixed an issue where auto-sell would sell locked fish
  • Fixed the remaining time not showing after switching maps while in accelerated state
  • Fixed abnormal refresh issues in mini-games in some cases
  • Fixed layer errors in the Glimmer Well
  • Optimized some description texts
  • Settings files are now saved locally and no longer uploaded to the cloud to avoid some display issues (this change will reset settings in the game menu and require reconfiguration)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3363271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link