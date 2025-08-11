This patch fixes one (1) single issue with the World Map.
If you saved in certain spots and then reloaded, you would appear on the wrong layer and outside the map. Now, thanks to this patch, you'll spawn where you should spawn, and not out of bounds.
That's all.
Beta Patch 6.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
