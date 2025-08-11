 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555997 Edited 11 August 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch fixes one (1) single issue with the World Map.

If you saved in certain spots and then reloaded, you would appear on the wrong layer and outside the map. Now, thanks to this patch, you'll spawn where you should spawn, and not out of bounds.
That's all.

