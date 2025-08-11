 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555991
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to all who have bought the game so far! Here's the first patch to fix day 1 issues.

- Fixed an issue where the tutorial select screen didn't work on ultra wide monitors
- Made it so choosing no tutorial at the start of the game no longer shows the mini tutorials in the shop and stage select
- Added explicit garabage collection calls when the board is cleared due to a potential memory issue when playing on Linux using Proton (still investigating)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3353101
