Iberian

B2025.8.11

OK1 - Increase the anti - cavalry damage of pike infantry.

OK2 - Add special cultural modifiers and missions for Iberia.

OK3 - Expand the Iberian region.

OK4 - Fix the issue where lance training repeatedly increases mood.

OK5 - Some mood effects do not take effect on AI to prevent AI from being constantly depressed.

OK6 - Add a setting for the Eastern Roman Empire to restore the European feudal system; this setting must be modified before starting a new save file.

OK7 - Change the annual health reduction from 1 - 5 to 1 - 4 after the age of 25.

OK8 - Add warhorse resources in Andalusia and Portugal regions.

OK9 - For the feudal Eastern Roman Empire, the taxes paid by vassals to their lords are increased by 30%.

OK10 - Supplement some copy descriptions.

OK11 - Display the amount of grain needed until the next September harvest on the fief interface.

OK12 - Change the grain yield reduction of serfs from -0.1 to -0.15 per training level of feudal battalions.

OK13 - Change the grain consumption increase from +0.04 to +0.05 per training level of feudal battalions per season.

OK14 - Free peasants are no longer affected by the training levels of feudal battalions in terms of reduced grain output.

OK15 - Add a setting allowing players to use family flags instead of kingdom flags.

OK16 - Players can change the family flag through commands in the family interface.