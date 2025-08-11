 Skip to content
11 August 2025 Build 19555861 Edited 11 August 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates.
Added a toggle for Auto maximise window, this is saved resizing the games window will be remembered for your next launch.


Bug Fixes.
Fixed FPS Setting options not working in game , previously the buttons would only respond in the main menu.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2942781
