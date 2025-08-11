Updates.
Added a toggle for Auto maximise window, this is saved resizing the games window will be remembered for your next launch.
Bug Fixes.
Fixed FPS Setting options not working in game , previously the buttons would only respond in the main menu.
Version 0.2.3.1 Thieving Pickpocketing.
