Early Access .8021



Previous updates broke the auto-sign in for online accounts. I have added a new button in the settings menu (other) that will let you link your local data back up to that account.



Be sure to be in the game before doing this, the save afterwards to get the data back up to recent. Let me know if you have any questions or issues!



--- Other Changes ---

- Max level monsters are no longer included in the EXP share

- Meet Isabella first cutscene can be activated in other schedules now

- Added "Re-Link" account button to settings menu

- Fishing items automatically move to player now

- Item info pop up no longer shows when dragging (to keep off hotbar)



--- Bugs ---

- Settings save/load issue causing cloud load issues

- First game run though, monsters will not work on the farm, just walk around

- Missing tile in Camillia allowing void walk

- Long trainer names not fitting in VS screen

- Lighting sometimes stuck on the screen on day changes

- Quests requiring quality specific items not accepting when quality is > normal

- Quests requiring items to be stacked to finish it

- Held item image wrong when viewing the monsters info

- Cloud save/load issues with logging user out on new device

- Marcus not showing up after cutscene issues

- Black screen when sleeping in town and going into a new day

- Some mine chests not giving any items

- Some black parts in Mine levels (89)

- Missing collider in forest farm allowing monsters to walk-through into water